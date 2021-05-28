Newsquest Scotland’s head of social media Jamie Shuttleworth died this week aged 29.

Shuttleworth’s colleagues said he brought “relentless energy, enthusiasm and talent to a job which he loved”.

His role encompassed Newsquest titles including Glasgow Times, Herald, National, Greenock Telegraph, Dunfermline Press, Ardrossan and Saltcoats Herald, Clydebank Post and he also wrote about topics including coronavirus, crime, features, entertainment, consumer and health.

Just two weeks before his death he wrote for the Glasgow Times about his battle with depression for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Callum Baird, managing editor at Newsquest Scotland, told Press Gazette: “Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family, friends and colleagues who are all devastated by this loss. He will be hugely missed by everybody in our newsroom.

“We’ve never had anybody work for us quite like Jamie. He brought relentless energy, enthusiasm and talent to a job which he loved.

“Somehow he managed to get to know just about everybody in our company in less than a year with us – and that’s despite the fact that most of us have been working from home.

“Jamie had so much time for his colleagues – in the space of a short conversation he could somehow make you feel like you were the most important person in the world.

“One of Jamie’s greatest passions was talking and writing about mental health, and we would encourage anybody who may be struggling to reach out today and seek help.

“I’m sure everybody he touched will find a way to ensure his legacy lives on in the coming days, but for now we’re all just mourning the loss of a colleague who was deeply loved.”

Before joining Newsquest Shuttleworth worked for STV and Reach’s Scottish titles in social media-focused roles.

He recently joined Sunday league football team Glasgow Caledonian United which he hoped would help his mental health.

The team paid tribute, saying he “broke barriers and stigmas surrounding mental health”

“Jamie used his platforms to speak out about his past experiences with mental health to help save others. Although Jamie has now left us, his character and attitude towards life will never leave us.”

The club has asked other teams to hold a minute’s silence before their matches this weekend and publish their match results with his initials.

Many journalists, including colleagues past and present, paid tribute to Shuttleworth on Twitter and shared his recent writing about his mental health.

Newsquest journalist Katie Brooks said: “We lost a star this week. Jamie made such an impression on our team in the short time he worked with us and he was adored. You’ll be incredibly missed Jamie but what a blessing it was knowing you.”

Glasgow Times chief reporter Catriona Stewart described him as “inimitable” while Herald Scotland journalist Stephen Mcilkenny said he was a “top bloke who always made the time for you and never had a bad word to say about anyone”.

To contact Samaritans for free call 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Picture: Newsquest