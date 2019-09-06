James Wildman promoted to president of Hearst Magazines Europe

James Wildman has been promoted to president of Hearst Magazine Europe, publisher of titles including Cosmopolitan and Elle.

Wildman adds responsibility for the company’s operations in Italy, the Netherlands and Spain to his previous role as president and chief executive of Hearst UK.

He said he wants to drive “the strongest collaboration” between the publisher’s teams in Europe and the US.

Wildman joined Hearst UK in 2017, having previously worked as chief revenue officer at Trinity Mirror (now Reach) and managing director of Yahoo UK.

He will continue to report to Hearst president and chief executive Steven Swartz and Hearst Magazines president Troy Young.

Young said: “James is an enterprising leader who immediately made a positive impact on our UK business.

“His passion for our industry coupled with his keen understanding of the European market will enable him to further advance our growth overseas, an increasingly important focus for us.”

Wildman said: “I look forward to driving the strongest collaboration between our talented teams across Europe and with our colleagues in the US.

“There is such great work, creativity and development across all our businesses, and, with strong teamwork and mutual support, we are brilliantly positioned to build upon our success in these dynamic markets.”