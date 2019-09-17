ITV's David Cameron interview watched by average of 3m viewers

David Cameron’s first in-depth TV interview since he stepped down as Prime Minister was watched by an average of 3m viewers, ITV has said.

The broadcaster said the Cameron Interview, hosted by ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby, took a 16 per cent audience share.

The half-hour head-to-head, which aired at 8pm last night, coincided with the release of Cameron’s memoirs For The Record.

The ex-Tory leader Cameron discussed his time in office and the state of UK politics today following his decision to hold the EU Referendum.

Cameron told ITV: “I’m deeply sorry about all that’s happened. There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t think about all the decisions I made and all that has followed.

“But when I go back to that decision, that Britain’s position needed to be sorted and we needed a renegotiation and a referendum, I believe then that was the right approach.”

Excerpts of For the Record have been published in The Times this week and Cameron is set to be the final big interview for outgoing Radio 4 Today presenter John Humphrys.

It has also been reported that the former Prime Minister, who left Number 10 after the Brexit vote in June 2016, has interviews planned with ITV’s This Morning, LBC’s Nick Ferrari and Chris Evans on Virgin Radio.

Clips and lines from the ITV interview last night have run in most national news outlets, with some focusing on an emotional moment where Cameron recalled the death of his young son Ivan.

The Guardian deleted a section of an editorial column on his memoirs yesterday that described Cameron as having experienced “privileged pain” and apologised.

Buzzfeed News has reported that Guardian editor Kath Viner messaged Cameron personally to apologise for the comment piece, which was supposed to represent the paper’s own view on his memoirs.