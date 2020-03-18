ITV's Tom Bradby has fun with Twitter questions meant for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

People have been confusing ITV News anchor Tom Bradby with American Football superstar Tom Brady on Twitter – and the journalist has been having a bit of fun with it.

Brady, arguably the greatest ever quarterback in the NFL, revealed yesterday that he was leaving the New England Patriots after two decades and a record six Superbowl wins with the team.

His decision, announced on Twitter, prompted questions from some fans. But rather than tweet @tombrady, they have ended up asking questions of @tombradby instead – a single “b” making a world of difference.

It has lead Bradby to offer the following, tongue-in-cheek, insights:

Oh man, I'd had enough. What can I say? A man can only win so many superbowls. https://t.co/ecAGohJ9L3 — tom bradby (@tombradby) March 18, 2020

Bradby has just over 86,000 Twitter followers. Brady, however, has 1m.