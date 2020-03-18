All Sections

March 18, 2020

ITV's Tom Bradby has fun with Twitter questions meant for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

People have been confusing ITV News anchor Tom Bradby with American Football superstar Tom Brady on Twitter – and the journalist has been having a bit of fun with it.

Brady, arguably the greatest ever quarterback in the NFL, revealed yesterday that he was leaving the New England Patriots after two decades and a record six Superbowl wins with the team.

His decision, announced on Twitter, prompted questions from some fans. But rather than tweet @tombrady, they have ended up asking questions of @tombradby instead – a single “b” making a world of difference.

It has lead Bradby to offer the following, tongue-in-cheek, insights:

Bradby has just over 86,000 Twitter followers. Brady, however, has 1m.

