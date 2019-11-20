All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
November 20, 2019

ITV debate between Johnson and Corbyn peaks at 7.3m viewers with record audience share

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The ITV debate between Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn peaked at 7.3m viewers last night.

Johnson v Corbyn: The ITV Debate took the highest audience share of any major political debate on a UK channel since the first one aired in 2010, which was also on ITV, the broadcaster has said.

The hour-long head-to-head, which was moderated by news presenter Julie Etchingham, drew an average audience of 6.7m and a 32.3 per cent share for the 8pm to 9pm slot.

It had a 40 per cent share of 16 to 34-year-olds, peaking at 1.1m, ITV said.

ITV News also streamed the debate live on Youtube where it has had some 322,500 views and 3,200 likes so far. It is also the top trending item on the video sharing website.

The day before the debate aired, the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party lost a legal challenge to force the broadcaster to include their respective party leaders, arguing not to would breach impartiality rules.

The Conservative Party has faced criticism following the debate, which took place in Salford, Greater Manchester, after its official press office Twitter account @cchqpress was rebranded to appear as a fact-checking service.

The ITV event was the first big televised debate of the general election campaign ahead of a snap vote on 12 December.

On Friday, Fiona Bruce will host a two-hour Question Time Leaders’ Special on BBC One which will feature Johnson, Corbyn, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon taking questions from an audience.

Picture: ITV

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Times journalist 'agonised' over promise to call sister of ISIS bride Shamima Begum before filing exclusive Times journalist 'agonised' over promise to call sister of ISIS bride Shamima Begum before filing exclusive
  2. BBC to air second Laura Kuenssberg Brexit film covering Boris Johnson leadership and election BBC to air second Laura Kuenssberg Brexit film covering Boris Johnson leadership and election
  3. Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend wins damages from MTV owner over 'porn star' libel Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend wins damages from MTV owner over 'porn star' libel
  4. Breaking Fleet Street's 'code of omerta' to discuss the so-called 'crisis in journalism' Breaking Fleet Street's 'code of omerta' to discuss the so-called 'crisis in journalism'
  5. Lib Dem leader's 'fake news' warning after false 'squirrel abuse' story goes viral Lib Dem leader's 'fake news' warning after false 'squirrel abuse' story goes viral

Latest Jobs

BBC admits ‘lesson to be learned’ over Remembrance Day footage mix-up which drew 2,000 complaints