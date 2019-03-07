Isle of Wight weekly appoints first female editor in 135-year history

The Isle of Wight County Press has appointed its first female editor since the regional newspaper was founded 135 years ago.

Chief reporter Emily Pearce will take over from sitting editor Alan Marriott (pictured, right) at the start of April as he moves to the commercial side of the Newsquest title, according to Isle of Wight County Press.

Pearce, 35, was born and raised on the island. She joined the weekly newspaper in 2007 after working in marketing for a clothing company.

Pearce (pictured, centre) said: “As a born-and-bred islander, I grew up with the County Press and care passionately about the Isle of Wight community.

“I’m incredibly proud to become the paper’s first female editor in its 135-year history, and I believe the County Press has a vital role to play in holding those in power to account.”

She added: “We have a great team here at our Newport office and I know I can count on their support as we look to the future.”

Her predecessor Marriott said: “I am delighted to announce Emily as our new editor. I have seen her develop from a promising trainee to a dogged chief reporter who is never afraid to challenge those in authority.”

He added: “I am sure her digital and print journalism skills make her the ideal person to keep the County Press.”

The newspaper also reported that deputy editor Rachael Rosewell (pictured, left) is set to retire soon. Marriott said she had been a fantastic journalist at the County Press for nearly 30 years and her creative ability will be missed.”

The Isle of Wight County Press was bought by Newsquest in July 2017. Four months later the publisher asked staff to apply for voluntary redundancies.

Picture: Isle of Wight County Press