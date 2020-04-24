Irish Daily Star's Eoin Brannigan named editor-in-chief of Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life

Eoin Brannigan has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life.

Brannigan, who has edited the Irish Daily Star since 2017 and worked at the paper for 23 years, said his new job is a “huge honour”.

The Belfast Telegraph – known as the “Bel Tel” – turns 150 this year and will launch an online paywall next month.

The title and Sunday Life are both owned by Independent News and Media, Ireland’s biggest news publisher, which also holds a 50 per cent stake in the Irish Daily Star in a joint venture with Reach.

Brannigan said: “I had a fantastic time at the Irish Daily Star but I am excited to be joining INM and excited about working with some of the best journalists in Northern Ireland.

“The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life have long traditions of outstanding journalism and I am proud that I will be part of the next exciting chapter both online and in print”.

INM was bought out by Belgian media group Mediahuis in a deal worth €145.6m last year.