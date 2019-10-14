All Sections

October 14, 2019

Independent rebrands content behind paywall as 'premium'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Independent has rebranded its paid-for content as Independent Premium, replacing Independent Minds.

The name change is understood to have been made in an effort to make it clearer to readers what they are paying for.

Independent Minds launched last year, costing £5.99 per month. It marked the first time the title put any of its content behind a paywall since going digital-only in March 2016.

It rebranded as Independent Premium in August.

Premium gives subscribers eight pieces of original content per day, including in-depth analysis and comment, while a large number of stories remain free to read on the independent.co.uk website.

Subscribers also experience the website free of advertising and get access to a curated premium news app.

Independent Premium costs £3 for the first three months then £8.99 per month thereafter.

Readers can register with the Independent to receive one free premium article per week, comment on articles, receive personalised newsletters, and hear first about exclusive events.

The Telegraph also uses a premium content pay model.

