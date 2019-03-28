Independent executive editor Will Gore to head up Facebook community news project for NCTJ

Independent executive editor Will Gore will head up a Facebook-funded project for the National Council for the Training of Journalists following his appointment as head of partnerships and projects.

Gore will oversee the Community News Project, which is hiring 80 new community journalists with £4.5m of Facebook money donated to the NCTJ last year, it was announced today.

He will leave the Independent when he takes up the new post in June.

Gore (pictured) said he was a “huge admirer of the NCTJ’s work” and is “committed to its vision for raising journalistic standards across the news media industry and beyond”.

“I am thrilled by the prospect of this new role and look forward to working with the NCTJ team and all the partners who want to make a difference and sustain the future of quality journalism,” he said.

Gore joined Independent and Evening Standard owners ESI Media in 2011 as deputy managing editor, with responsibility for editorial standards across both titles.

He was involved in the company’s apprenticeship and diversity schemes and also took on leader-writing duties for both Evening Standard and The Independent. He is also a columnist for the latter on a range of issues.

The Oxford-graduate spent 11 years at the Press Complaints Commission leaving as director of external and public affairs to join ESI Media.

Joanne Butcher, chief executive of the NCTJ, said: “Will brings with him a great deal of senior experience, an in-depth knowledge of the media industry and a passion for high standards of training and journalism.

“He is the perfect person to lead our partnerships and projects and to have a big influence on our ambitious strategy and the future direction of the charity.”