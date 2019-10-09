Independent chief sports writer Jonathan Liew moves to Guardian

The Independent’s chief sports writer Jonathan Liew is moving to the Guardian at the end of next month.

Liew, who will become a sports writer at the rival title, said the move was a “ludicrously easy decision to make”.

He will write reports, analysis and columns across football, cricket and the wider sporting landscape for the Guardian and Observer newspapers and online, a spokesperson said.

Liew said: “Without wishing to sound too much like Robbie Keane, I’ve been a massive fan of the Guardian ever since I was a little boy.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be signing for one of the world’s top media organisations and can’t wait to meet up with my new team-mates.”

Liew started his career on the Telegraph’s graduate scheme, spending nine years at the newspaper as a features writer and columnist.

He was named Sports Commentator of the Year at the 2018 Editorial Intelligence Comment Awards, and Sports Columnist of the Year at the British Sports Journalism Awards in February.

Will Woodward, head of sport at Guardian News and Media, said: “Jonathan is one of the brightest talents in sports journalism and I’m absolutely delighted he is joining us.

“He has already won awards and deserved praise for his sharp analysis and elegant writing.

“He is a brilliant addition to the Guardian’s team, sharing his distinctive sporting insights and expertise with our readers.”

Liew’s move comes after a number of national sports journalists were targeted to join The Athletic, the US-based sports news subscription service that hired more than 50 UK editorial staff at the start of this summer.

He joins a 13-strong team of sports writers at the Guardian.

