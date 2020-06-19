In memoriam: Remembering journalism industry colleagues who died of Covid-19

With the offical UK coronavirus death now well past 40,000, we remember the names of those journalists – both current and former – who have died from the virus.

As key workers, journalists have provided a vital role during the pandemic in keeping the public informed and up-to-date with life-saving information while also holding power to account.

We also remember the independent retailers who have died whilst helping t bring the news to their communities.

If you know of anyone we have missed and should be included in the list below, please email charlotte.tobitt@pressgazette.co.uk and we will aim to add them.

UK journalists who died from Covid-19

Catherine Waring, 48

Waring, who was also battling lupus, started her journalism career as a trainee reporter with the Shrewsbury Chronicle in the early 1990s, later becoming a sub-editor for the Shropshire Star and its weekly sister titles.

She also spent five years at the Hereford Journal and freelanced for a paper in Welshpool.

Shropshire Star editor Martin Wright said: “Catherine was a dedicated and talented journalist who made a big contribution during her time with the Shropshire Star and its associated weekly newspapers.

Richard Sanders, 62

Sanders worked on BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today for more than a decade from 1988. His cause of death was jointly recorded as coronavirus and bipolar disorder.

Paying tribute on the programme in April, presenter Anna Hill said: “He was a really good journalist and very proud of his work on BSE or Mad Cow Disease.

“He won an award for a programme on the subject. He was never afraid to ask a hard question or hold politicians to account.”

Brian Hood, 67

Hood spent 25 years with the Evening Standard from 1993 as a sub-editor and production editor on the business pages.

He started his career on the Clitheroe Advertiser and Blackpool Gazette and also spent time in Hong Kong for the South China Morning Post and Wall Street Journal before freelancing for most of Fleet Street.

Standard City editor Jim Armitage described Hood – who had also faced a long-running cancer battle – as a “wonderful, clever man who put up with a lot of mayhem from a chaotic City editor with calm, good grace”.

Stuart Goodman, 72

Goodman was a well-loved Fleet Street photographer, working for titles as diverse as the Swansea Evening Post, The Guardian, The Daily Mail and the Independent as a snapper and as a desk man on the Daily Star, Evening News and the Evening Standard where he spent seven years.

He was particularly known for his ability to spot talented young photographers and many of Fleet Street’s finest owe their first break to him.

Former Daily Mail picture editor Harvey Mann said: “He was a nice man,and he would always go the extra mile to get the picture I needed for the paper.”

Chris Barrett, 75

Barrett joined his local paper, the Alton Herald in Hampshire, after leaving school before moving to Devon to work on the South Devon Journal in Torquay, where he met his wife.

He spent 19 years at the Daily Echo in Southampton from 1971, starting as chief sub and later becoming deputy editor, before joining ITV News Meridian to become a popular programme producer in the 1990s where he loved to finish bulletins with a happy story.

Legendary ITV News Meridian presenter Fred Dineage said: “Chris Barrett was a very talented producer, but more important than that, he was a dear friend.

“We worked alongside each other for many years when he moved into television after a distinguished career in journalism. He prided himself on being a year younger than me – and always winning our football bets!

“He was also one of the fittest men I ever knew with his epic walks around the West Country. Which is why his untimely death was such a shock. I confess I shed a tear when I heard the news. Friends like Chris are hard to find. I will miss him.”

Dennis Aris, 76

Aris spent more than 20 years at the Westmorland Gazette and wrote the long-running column The Way I See It.

Former editor John Lannaghan told the paper: “Giving Dennis his own column was one of the best things I ever did. He had a quirky sense of humour and used it to wonderful effect, highlighting the absurdities and oddities of everyday life but often with a serious point to make.”

Aris, who battled coronavirus for more than two weeks and showed signs of recovery before succumbing to complications of the disease, also worked for ten years at the North West Evening Mail in Barrow.

He spent his early career at the Beds and Bucks Observer and Honiton Herald and was described as a “first-rate general reporter”.

Terry Mansfield, 81

A former president and chief executive of the National Magazine Company (now Hearst UK), Mansfield was awarded the CBE in 2002 for his service to the magazine industry and was the first non-American to serve on the company’s board of directors.

Mansfield began his 50-year career in advertising and publishing in 1961 at Condé Nast, where he worked as an assistant advertising manager and sales rep on Photography, House and Gardens, Wine and Food, Men in Vogue and Vogue magazines.

In 1966, he moved to Queen magazine, where he stayed for three years before it was acquired by National Magazine Company in 1969.

He rose to become publisher of Harper’s and Queen, and was managing director of NatMags from 1982 and then became president and chief executive in 2002.

After retiring in 2003 he remained a consultant to Hearst, focusing on new business development and scouting young talent across the UK and in Europe.

Former Hearst chief operating officer Gilbert Maurer said: “Terry was one of the best judges and coaches of editorial talent that I have known.

“As a result, Hearst UK’s magazine titles were among the best in the nation. Talents like his are rare, and the magazine industry will miss him.”

Chris Farman, 83

Farman died on his 83rd birthday after contracting Covid-19 and being unable to be put on a ventilator because of his emphysema, according to the Banbury Guardian.

He started his career as a reporter on the West London Observer and went on to work as a journalist and historian, writing for the Guardian and The Illustrated London News among other papers, magazines and periodicals.

In 1972 he published his book General Strike, May 1926 before joining the staff of Time Life Books.

Graham Fulton, 87

Fulton spent nearly 50 years with the Perthshire Advertiser until his retirement in 1997, starting as an apprentice monotype operator before moving to the editorial staff.

He was particularly known for writing theatre reviews for the newspaper and The Stage magazine for many decades, as well as writing match reports of many St Johnstone FC games.

Jean McCormack, a former local councillor, told the Daily Record: “I have nothing but happy memories of Graham, both as a journalist and as a friend.

“Graham was always a gentleman and he was the most immaculately dressed journalist ever.

“His kindness extended to his reporting, as he never intentionally hurt or disrespected anyone.”

Doug Carnegie, 88

Photographer Carnegie began his career aged 17 in 1948 at DC Thomson in Dundee, joined the Daily Mail in 1961 and subsequently moved to Northern Ireland to join the staff of the Belfast Telegraph.

While there he was involved with capturing images of the conflict between republicans and unionists in the province.

He moved to Aberdeen Journals in 1971 to join the Evening Express and stayed with the newspaper until his retirement in 1996.

He was the first press photographer on the scene following a horrific gas explosion at the Royal Darroch Hotel in Cults, near Aberdeen, in October 1983 in which six people died. He won a UK provincial photographer of the year award for his images from that tragic day.

Wife Rita said many of her sympathy cards noted that Carnegie was always “really helpful” to the young photographers at Aberdeen Journals.

Elizabeth Proctor, 89

Proctor, who was better known to colleagues and readers at the Belfast Telegraph as Betty McCaw in the 1970s and 1980s, sadly died of Covid-19 related pneumonia in April.

Gulshan Ewing, 92

A well-known Indian journalist who interviewed the likes of Gregory Peck and Roger Moore, Ewing died at a residential care home in London in April.

She edited two popular Indian publications: women’s magazine Eve’s Weekly and film magazine Star & Style between 1966 to 1989.

According to the BBC, she has been described as “India’s most famous female editor” and holds the record for the longest interview that the country’s only female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, gave to a journalist.

Bill Mealey, 95

Mealey took photos around Merseyside for decades from the 1950s, becoming well-known as a freelance – founding the “Liverpool Pack” photographer – before landing a job as Northern picture editor at the Daily Mirror.

He nurtured close ties to the likes of Paul McCartney and Cilla Black, generating many iconic images.

Ex-Associated Newspapers group managing editor, Charles Garside, told the Liverpool Echo: “He was both an impressive figure of a man and a giant of our profession.

“He was truly a legend in his own lifetime.”

Outside the UK

Non-profit the Poynter Institute has published its own list to mark many of the known Covid-19 related deaths of journalists in the US and elsewhere across the globe.

Some of the notable names include:

Independent retail newagents

Retailers play an important part in getting newspapers and magazines into their local communities. Many have also been hit by the virus as they work on the front line to keep services going.

The National Federation of Retail Newsagents has shared this list of its members and ex-members who have sadly died from Covid-19:

Waqar Chaudhry, Milton Stores, Glasgow

Jayant Patel, Londis, Isleworth

Krishnasamy Chiyamalan (41), Templeton News, Dartford

Rakesh Ramji, Food and Wine Corner, Harrow

Raj Aggarwal (51), Spar in Wigston and Hackenthorpe

Himanshu Patel (51), Keys Newsagents, Watford

Keith (84) and Jean (82) MacVicar who used to run Snowdon’s Newsagents, Branston

NFRN national president Stuart Reddish said in April: “Independent stores are at the heart of their communities and NFRN members, their family members and their staff are going above and beyond to provide their customers with the essentials that they need.”