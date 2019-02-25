Immediate Media chief takes on deputy role at PPA

Immediate Media chief executive Tom Bureau has been confirmed as deputy chairman of the Professional Publishers Association, which represents some 260 magazine and business publishers.

Bureau has been a member of the PPA’s board and executive committee since 2012. He will serve as deputy to chairman Marcus Rich, chief executive of TI media (formerly Time Inc UK), before taking over as chairman himself for two years from 1 January next year.

The PPA is a membership network for magazine and business information publishers in the UK.

Its chief executive, Barry McIlheney, said: “Following a root-and-branch review of the PPA’s service to members over the past year, a new and rejuvenated PPA has emerged, with a clearer offer to members focused on really changing the conversation and delivering on key areas where the industry can do better, together. “

Bureau launched Radio Times publisher Immediate Media in 2011. It was bought by private equity firm Exponent before its sale to the Hubert Burda Media Company in 2017.

Said Bureau: “Having been involved with the PPA for many years, I know how essential the work they do on our behalf is. I’m looking forward to working with the PPA Team to drive our industry forward through an exciting chapter.”

Rich said: “As vast change continues to shape publishers’ businesses right across the breadth of the PPA membership, Tom’s knowledge, support, and guidance will be invaluable in ensuring that the PPA continues to evolve not only to meet the demands of its members, but to move the dial on the issues that really matter to them.”

Picture: Colin Stout/Immediate Media