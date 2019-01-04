94 journalists and media workers killed on the job in 2018, says International Federation of Journalists

The International Federation of Journalists has found that 94 journalists and media staff were killed in work-related incidents last year, the highest total figure for 2018 so far.

The organisation, which represents some 600,000 media professionals worldwide, said of the total, 84 were journalists, cameramen, fixers and technicians killed in targeted attacks or by crossfire and bombings.

A further ten media workers – drivers, security officers, one sales assistant and a set decorator – were also killed.

Earlier figures published by Reporters without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists, put the death toll of journalists and media workers last year at 80 and 83 respectively.

The discrepancy is likely down to a difference in definitions of media workers and the fact that both the CPJ and RSF put their figures out in early December, with any deaths that follow their release not included.

IFJ President Philippe Leruth said: “These brazen acts of violence in utter disregard to human life have brought to an abrupt end the short-lived decrease in journalists’ killings recorded over the last three years.

“Once again, the IFJ is asking United Nations’ Member States to adopt at their general assembly the convention on the security and protection of journalists which the IFJ presented to diplomatic missions at the UN in New York last October.

“This convention, supported by the profession as a whole, is a concrete response to crimes committed against journalists in full impunity.”

Five media workers gunned down at Capital Gazette in Maryland and murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi (pictured) feature on the list.

The IFJ recorded that the Asia Pacific had the highest number of media worker deaths, closely followed by the Americas.

Afghanistan was found to be the single most dangerous country, with 16 media works dying in the country.

