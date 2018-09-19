'Hugely respected' Scottish journalist and NUJ life member Alex Main dies aged 86

A Highland personality who was a life member of the NUJ has died at the age of 86.

Alex Main was the doyen of the Highland press world and won 15 trophies as manager of former Highland League side Caledonian.

Married to Ella, he has two sons, Alan and Richard and two grandchildren, Nicolas and Leah.

From Inverness, Alex began his career in journalism in 1947 with the Inverness Courier and went on to work for the Highland News, Football Times, Press and Journal, Daily Mail, Daily Express, the Scotsman and finally back to the Inverness Courier. He retired on 25 April 1997.

He is a former winner of the Barron Trophy, which recognises lifetime achievement in journalism. He was also awarded life membership of the National Union of Journalists.

He was a keen golfer and was a former captain of Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club.

He was probably best known for his football exploits. He was a member of the Caledonian FC Committee before emerging as manager of the club.

He went on to win an impressive haul of trophies, including four Highland League titles. With his writing skills, he wrote a history of Caledonian FC in 1986: “Caley all the way – the first hundred years”.

John Ross, chairman of the Highlands and Islands Press Ball and former Highlands and Islands correspondent with The Scotsman, said: “Alex was one of the finest journalists in an era of fierce competitiveness in the newspaper industry.

“He was hugely respected by his colleagues, but also those he wrote about. Such was his contribution to journalism in the Highlands and Islands, he was made an honorary member of the Press Ball.

“There is also a trophy presented annually in his honour to encourage and reward young journalists and promote the high standards of accuracy, fairness and balance for which Alex was known.”