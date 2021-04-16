Huffpost has said its UK website is “here to stay” despite culling its news team, which has led to the departure of editor-in-chief Jess Brammar.

Huffpost UK, under new owners Buzzfeed, will continue to cover UK politics, entertainment and lifestyle news with a team of about 22 people, it is understood.

The publisher has not yet confirmed how many redundancies are being made as a consultation process remains ongoing until the end of the month.

Press Gazette has reported that 16 of 29 full-time London-based news staff had been told their jobs were at risk, with four roles thought to be available for those 16.

Brammar announced on Thursday that she had been offered a reduced editor role running the website, but said “news is at the heart of what Huffpost was for me. So I am bowing out”.

In a message to staff she said it was time to “step back to let the new leadership get to work”.

A Huffpost spokesperson told Press Gazette: “We are sorry to see Jess go, but we respect her decision and are deeply grateful for the work she and others affected by our restructuring did to make Huffpost UK what it is today.

“While we will be moving forward with a smaller team, make no mistake: Huffpost UK is here to stay.

“We are incredibly optimistic and excited for the powerful journalism Huffpost UK will publish in the months and years to come.”

Several other Huffpost UK journalist have joined Brammar in announcing their departures from the digital news website.

They include:

Ramzy Alwakeel, head of news

Sam Gelder, news editor

Léonie Chao-Fong, reporter

Angela Hui, Life reporter

Adam Bloodworth, features writer

The site is now preparing to advertise for three roles that will be “critical to the future of Huffpost UK”: editor-in-chief, deputy audience editor and a senior reporter, trends.

James Martin, HuffPost managing editor for global, said in a message to staff on Friday: “As we come to the end of the difficult consultation period, we are determined to enter a new chapter for Huffpost in the UK, with a structure and strategy that sets us up for long term success.”

Earlier this month Huffpost UK was nominated in the Best Site for News-led Journalism category at The Drum’s Online Media Awards, up against the websites of Al Jazeera English and CNN.

Brammar said at the time: “I don’t think there can be many other news teams who have punched above their weight as much as we have in recent years.”

Buzzfeed announced plans to cut Huffpost in the UK, US, Canada and Australia three weeks after completing the acquisition of its former online rival.

The company has said the restructures would help it “break even this year and fast-track its path to profitability”.

The UK team is expected to explore “new commercial partnerships in the market”.