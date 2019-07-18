Huffpost partners with Birmingham university to open centre for journalism

Huffpost UK is partnering with Birmingham City University to set up a centre for journalism within the university’s media department that will give students a “first-hand experience” of the news industry.

The online newsbrand will work with BCU to set challenges for students in modules, lead tutorials on news, lifestyle, politics and entertainment and host events attended by its journalists.

The university’s school of media has some 1,000 students, of which about 200 are understood to be studying journalism and will benefit from the Huffpost Centre for Journalism from September.

They will also get the opportunity to spend time with the Huffpost UK editorial team through offers of work experience in the newsroom.

The university’s focus on diversity is understood to have been a big draw for Huffpost UK executive editor Jess Brammar, who was head of news when the team worked out of a pop-up newsroom in Birmingham for a week last summer in a bid to “step out of the London media bubble”.

She said: “We love what Birmingham City University is about – quality learning, that is focused on students and what they care about. It’s exciting to be working with such a diverse student body.

“At Huffpost, we talk a lot about how important it is to report the UK as people actually experience it and we can’t wait to help shape the next generation of journalists.”

Dr Sarah Jones, head of BCU’s school of media, said: “The Huffpost Centre for Journalism is the first of its kind. It places our students on a global stage and allows us to work with Huffpost to do media differently.

“It will have huge opportunities for our students and allow the Huffpost to work closely with a new generation to understand how news is produced and consumed, telling stories across different platforms.

“The media landscape is changing and this exciting new partnership will allow us all to make a real difference in ensuring the future of journalism reflects the society we live in.”

Huffpost UK no longer has a Birmingham-based news correspondent after Armadeep Hassey, who was hired last year, left not long after editor-in-chief Polly Curtis’ sudden departure. Aasma Day remains in post as Huffpost UK’s north of England correspondent, however.

Earlier this week Huffpost UK announced it had closed its blogging platform, saying it has become a “distraction” from its original journalism, replacing it with opinion and personal sections in line with the US.

Huffpost rebranded from Huffington Post in 2017 less than a year after co-founder Ariana Huffington announced she was stepping down as editor-in-chief, having been with the newsbrand since its creation in 2005.