December 13, 2019

How UK newspapers reported Boris Johnson's 'landslide' election victory

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

A number of Britain’s daily newspapers put out special late editions to cover news of Boris Johnson’s “landslide” election victory overnight.

Newspapers that had backed the Conservatives at the snap poll celebrated the party’s win, with the Daily Mail calling on readers to “rejoice”.

The Daily Express declared: “The British lion roars for Boris and Brexit!”

Johnson won with a majority of 76 seats (with one left to declare).

The Daily Mirror said it was a “nightmare before xmas” on its front page.

The paper’s associate editor, Kevin Maguire, shared an image of a mocked-up splash that would have run should Labour have stormed to victory under Jeremy Corbyn, who is now set to stand down as the party’s leader.

UK national newspaper headlines on Friday 13 December:

 

