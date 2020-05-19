All Sections

May 19, 2020

How the worst of times brought out the best in journalism: All the highlighted work in our Coronavirus Journalism Excellence Survey

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
To paraphrase Charles Dickens the last few months may have been the worst of times – but as is so often the case, they have brought out the best in the news industry.

To highlight the vital work being done by journalists in the UK and around the world Press Gazette launched the Coronavirus Journalism Excellence Survey. We received 600 entries and revealed the best of the best in a series of showcase articles which you can view below.

If you know of a great piece of journalism which we have missed or which was published after the survey cut-off date, please submit it here for consideration in the second round. The final deadline for submissions is 31 May 2020.

Thank you to our independent judging panel for taking the time to review the entries and highlight the top picks in each category:

Journalism Matters: Excellence in Reporting Coronavirus expert panel:

  • Former BBC output editor – Dr Karen Fowler-Watt of Bournemouth University
  • Mark Wray – managing director of Press Association Training
  • Editor and author Becky Slack
  • Former night editor of The Times – Liz Gerard
  • Professor of journalism innovation at City University – Jane Singer
  • Apprenticeship training manager at Press Association – Roz McKenzie
  • Former associate editor of The Independent – Michael Crozier
  • Former group editorial services director at Incisive Media – David Worsfold
  • Professor Stephen Jukes of Bournemouth University – formerly global head of news at Reuters
  • Brian Flynn – formerly investigations editor at The Sun
  • Former editorial director of The Sunday Times – Eleanor Mills
  • John Mair – academic and editor of 27 books about the modern media

Ex-Evening Express photographer Doug Carnegie dies of Covid-19