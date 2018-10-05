All Sections

October 5, 2018

Hong Kong rejects FT journalist's visa renewal after he chairs pro-independence talk

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Hong Kong government has rejected a work visa renewal for a Financial Times journalist living in the city.

Asia news editor Victor Mallet chaired a talk at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in August by an activist who supports Hong Kong’s independence from China, the South China Morning Post has reported.

The FT told the paper: “This is the first time we have encountered this situation in Hong Kong. We have not been given a reason for the rejection.”

Mallet moved to Hong Kong in 2016 after serving as the FT’s bureau chief in New Delhi, India. He is the first vice-president of the FCC of Hong Kong.

The FCC issued a statement to the Post, saying: “The FCC is expecting a full explanation from the Hong Kong authorities for this extraordinary move, which is extremely rare, if not unprecedented.

“Hong Kong rightly prides itself on its reputation as a place where the rule of law applies and where freedom of speech is protected by law.

The FCC has been proud to represent and champion that reputation since it moved here in 1949. In the absence of any reasonable explanation, the FCC calls on the Hong Kong authorities to rescind their decision.”

Picture: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

