March 29, 2019

Helen Lewis leaving New Statesman for staff writer role at Atlantic

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

New Statesman associate editor Helen Lewis is leaving the weekly news magazine to join the Atlantic.

Lewis has been at the title for eight years and recently took time out to write a book on feminism. She joins the Atlantic as a staff writer in July.

Revealing the news in a tweet today, she said: “Non-Brexit News: I enjoyed writing a book so much that I’ve decided to write full-time.

“So after eight (!) brilliant years at the New Statesman I’m joining The Atlantic as a staff writer from July, covering the big shifts in the world, from populism to feminism.

“It’ll be a huge wrench to leave the NS, where [editor] Jason Cowley hired me back in the pre-Cretaceous era of 2010, and has consistently supported me as a writer and editor.

“But I know it’ll continue to go from strength to strength.”

Cowley tweeted: “I’m so sad about this. Helen is a wonderful colleague and, as my deputy and as a writer and broadcaster, she contributed so much to the successful transformation of New Statesman.

“She will remain part of the NS family as a contributing writer. And she is joining a great magazine.”

