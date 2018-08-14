Heat magazine claims to reach 4.3m people as it publishes bumper 1,000th edition

Heat magazine will publish a special bumper issue with 116 pages – including a 26-page mini mag – to celebrate its 1,000th edition out today.

The mini mag will feature all the Heat content and celebrity news from when the title first launched in 1999.

Heat, which is owned by Bauer Media Group, became one of the biggest-selling magazines in the UK in 2006, distributing nearly 600,000 copies (ABC figures to December 2006).

As well as the magazine, Heat now has a television channel, radio station, website and social platforms. It claims to reach around 4.3m people across all its platforms.

A Heat spokesperson said: “Like the Queen and a cup of builder’s tea, Heat is a much-loved British institution – and one that has entertained millions of loyal readers over the years and is still going strong, outperforming our competitors on a weekly basis.”

Heat is currently running the “Where’s Your Head At” campaign– which is aiming to get a mental health first aid assistant in every workplace and school.

Picture: Heat magazine