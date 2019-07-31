All Sections

July 31, 2019

Hearst UK pledges to swap plastic wraps for paper across all magazines by 2020

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Hearst UK, publisher of Cosmopolitan, Esquire and Good Housekeeping magazines, has pledged to replace plastic bags with paper wraps on all of its subscriber copies within six months.

The change will apply across the magazine publisher’s 25 brands, which also include Harper’s Bazaar, Men’s Health, Elle and Red, on copies delivered to subscribers’ doorsteps.

Hearst UK is the latest publisher to make the change, with the Guardian and Observer, FT, Times titles and Country Life magazine having all swapped out plastic wrappings for something more sustainable.

James Wildman, chief executive of Hearst UK, said: “Here at Hearst UK, we take our environmental and social responsibilities very seriously. We are committed to making positive changes that help create a more sustainable future for our employees, commercial partners and customers alike.

“I am proud of our pledge to replace plastic magazine bags with sustainably-sourced paper wraps on Hearst UK’s subscriber copies by January 2020.

“This is an important step as we continue to prioritise our position as one of the most sustainable media companies in the UK.”

Last year Hearst UK moved to a new head office in Leicester Square, London, which it said runs on renewable electricity and contributes zero waste to landfill.

The publisher said it is currently reviewing all of its environmental business practices, including travel.

Picture: Hearst UK

