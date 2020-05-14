Harry Cole named new Sun political editor as Tom Newton Dunn leaves for Times Radio

Harry Cole will replace Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn who is leaving the paper after 16 years to join Times Radio.

Newton Dunn (pictured) will be a presenter and chief political commentator at the station, owned by Sun and Times parent company News UK, which is due to launch this summer.

He will host shows in the station’s weekly schedule and present special political programmes for events like election nights and the Budget. He will also continue to write for the Sun.

Newton Dunn said: “I’m hugely grateful to the five brilliant editors I’ve worked under at The Sun.

“They’ve given me an incredibly privileged ringside seat for so many extraordinary times in Westminster over the last decade, as well as the freedom to cover the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan before then.”

On his plans for Times Radio, he said: “We hope to do everything a little differently, and give listeners warmth with intelligence. The world of broadcast is a great new challenge that I can’t wait to throw myself into.

“Politics will be no less interesting and challenging in the next decade, than it was in the last. I’m looking forward to reporting and presenting on it from the epicentre again.”

Newton Dunn has been the Sun’s political editor since 2009 after five years as defence editor.

He won the political journalism prize at the British Journalism Awards in 2015 for “Plebgate – what really happened” after his reporting on MP Andrew Mitchell was vindicated in the libel courts.

His broadcast work has included hosting BBC Radio 4’s The Week in Westminster and appearing as a panellist on Question Time and Any Questions. He also regular reviews the papers for Sky News and Good Morning Britain.

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: “Tom is one of the sharpest and most respected journalists in Westminster, so I am delighted he is going to be leading Times Radio’s political coverage as its chief commentator and as a presenter.

“He will bring great authority and experience across the station’s output.”

Cole will replace Newton Dunn as Sun political editor later this summer, rejoining the paper from the Mail on Sunday where he has been deputy political editor since 2018.

He was previously Westminster correspondent for the Sun after leaving political blogging site Guido Fawkes. He has also worked as contributing editor for The Spectator.

He said: “I am thrilled to be coming home to The Sun in my dream job and hitting the daily grind as British politics continues its manic roller coaster ride.

“I want to thank Tom Newton Dunn, who not only gave me a shot in the Lobby, but has been a tireless advocate for Sun readers in the corridors of power for a decade.

“A big beast of the pack, his forensic demolition of politicians and cutting through of spin, leaves huge boots to fill. I can’t wait to start working again with Victoria and her brilliant Sun team.”

Sun editor-in-chief Victoria Newton said: “Harry started his career at The Sun, and in his inimitable, mischievous way has firmly established himself as the scourge of politicians, breaking a string of fabulous scoops. I’m delighted he’s returning to his natural home.”

Newton Dunn joins a line-up for Times Radio including journalist and presenter Aasmah Mir who has left the BBC after almost 20 years to host the breakfast show with Times Literary Supplement Stig Abell, also the station’s launch director.

John Pienaar left his role as BBC deputy political editor to host the drivetime show while Cathy Newman will host a weekly show on Fridays alongside her role at Channel 4 News.

