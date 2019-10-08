Ham and High editor Ramzy Alwakeel moves to Huffpost UK as news editor

Local newspaper editor Ramzy Alwakeel is joining Huffpost UK as news editor next month, it has been announced.

Alwakeel currently edits four titles for news publisher Archant in east London: Ham and High, Hackney Gazette, Islington Gazette, and the Brent and Kilburn Times.

In his new role he will help oversee Huffpost UK’s news output alongside fellow news editor Jacqueline Housden. He starts at Huffpost UK on 11 November, reporting to executive editor Jess Brammar.

“HuffPost UK is focused on original and distinctive local journalism,” said Brammar.

“With Ramzy’s background in covering local communities, he will be a perfect fit in our team and I am so excited that he is joining to help lead the news team.”

Alwakeel added: “Huffpost isn’t just chasing the same stories and clicks as everyone else, but setting its own news agenda with original investigations and reporting actual people’s stories and experiences – the same values that make local news so vital and irreplaceable.

“I’m excited to work with lots of new communities across Britain and I hope we can do them justice at a time when there is such a strong need for diverse public interest journalism. Only one way to find out.”

Alwakeel replaces Basia Cummings who left to join slow-news outfit Tortoise Media earlier this year.

Huffpost UK editor-in-chief Jimmy Leach said Alwakeel’s “deep knowledge and understanding of reporting on stories of both local and national importance will bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to the team that embodies everything we stand for”.

Last year Huffpost UK hired another Archant journalist, Paul Foot-award winner Emma Youle, as its special correspondent.

Alwakeel will be succeeded as North London editor by Archant’s Devon editor André Langlois.

In a message to staff Archant said Langlois, who joined the company from the Reach-owned Surrey Advertiser last year, has been “at the forefront of some key developments including the implementation of a digital first content operation which has led to 50 per cent growth on the Exmouth Journal and Sidmouth Herald websites”.

Andrew Coley, who has been with Archant for 25 years in roles including print editor, associate editor and content editor, will become Devon editor. Both moves will take effect on 2 December.