Guido Fawkes news editor made special adviser to Jacob Rees-Mogg

Guido Fawkes news editor Hugh Bennett is set to join Jacob Rees-Mogg’s team as a special adviser.

Bennett joined the political blog last summer from his role as deputy editor at news website Brexit Central and has previously written for the i paper and City AM.

He also worked on the Vote Leave campaign ahead of the 2016 European referendum along with Dominic Cummings, who is now a senior adviser to Boris Johnson.

Bennett is set to move into Government to work with Brexiteer Rees-Mogg, who was appointed Leader of the House of Commons in Johnson’s first Cabinet last month.

Confirming Bennett’s move yesterday, Guido said the journalist will be helping Rees-Mogg “get Brexit through the Commons”, adding that his “unflappable calmness under pressure will be tested in the coming weeks”.

Guido added that Bennett first made clear his intention to ultimately become a special adviser when he joined the website last year.

Bennett follows in the footsteps of former Guido chief reporter Ross Kempsell who left his role as Talkradio political editor last month to join Johnson’s team as a special adviser focused on reform of Whitehall and the public sector.

Kempsell was the second former journalist to have donned a chicken suit to join Johnson’s team, after ex-Mirror Chicken Lee Cain became the Prime Minister’s director of communications.

It was revealed in May that Guido founder and editor-in-chief Paul Staines was behind a campaign backing Johnson’s bid for the Conservative Party leadership.

Staines said he was running the campaign “off my own bat”, adding it was “no secret” that he backed the pro-Brexit MP and former Mayor of London.

Picture: BBC News