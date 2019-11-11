Guido Fawkes looking for new reporter after Sun poaches Steven Edginton

Guido Fawkes is looking for a new reporter after The Sun poached new hire Steven Edginton, who was behind the US diplomatic cables leak story.

Edginton, 20, had been with the political blog site for two weeks before going over to The Sun to work on their video output, according to Guido.

Press Gazette reported his first move last month.

“We wish Steven well, they must have made him an offer he could not refuse to entice him to break his contract,” Guido said.

This is a new speed record for the Guido Fawkes School of Journalism. Usually takes a few years before our talent is poached… You are wasting your money on those Journalism MAs — Media Guido (@MediaGuido) November 11, 2019

Edginton worked with Isabel Oakeshott to expose British diplomatic cables about Donald Trump, published in the Mail on Sunday, which led to the the resignation of ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch.

He was also involved in the Brexit Party’s video output for the European elections in May, at which the party won a large number of seats.

@SunPolitics came calling. Guido is fantastic though, wish my successor all the best. — Steven Edginton (@StevenEdginton) November 11, 2019

Guido is edited by Paul Staines, with staffers Tom Harwood and Christian Calgie and is looking for a fourth member to boost its election coverage.

Email paul@order-order.com to apply.

Picture: Guido Fawkes