Guido Fawkes hires young Vote Leave talent and looks to boost video output on political blog site

Guido Fawkes has hired two prominent young Brexiteers to replace staff who left earlier this month, with plans also to boost the political blog site’s video output and upgrade its appearance.

New hires Hugh Bennett, who replaces Alex Wickham as news editor, and Tom Harwood were both involved in the Vote Leave campaign to take Britain out of the European Union in 2016.

Guido editor Paul Staines (picture, centre) said: “Brexit is the defining issue in politics and I was keen to headhunt a team that will ensure we continue to have the inside track on developments.”

Harwood (picture, right) ran the national student wing of the Vote Leave campaign while at Durham University, where he also produced viral videos criticising the National Union of Students.

The 21-year-old has been taken on as a reporter “with a focus on video” as Staines said he intends to “ratchet up” Guido’s video output. He will also oversee the “upgrading of the website’s look and feel”.

Harwood replaces Ross Kempsell who left to join Talkradio this month.

Bennett, 27, is deputy editor at news website Brexit Central and has previously written for City AM and the i paper. He originally studied science at Cambridge University.

Said Staines: “Hugh’s expertise and contacts will be invaluable for our coverage of Brexit. Tom is already a well-known face in Westminster after running successful viral video campaigns, ​which were fun​.

“Tom is overseeing the upgrading of the website’s look and feel ​with the intention of ratcheting up Guido’s video output.”

Guido Fawkes was the most popular political blog among UK MPs, according to a survey of 151 of them carried out by Comres in April and May this year to find out where they get their news.

Picture: Guido Fawkes