All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
May 28, 2019

Guido Fawkes founder behind campaign backing Boris Johnson's Tory leadership bid

By James Walker Twitter

The founder of political blog Guido Fawkes is behind a campaign backing Boris Johnson’s bid for the Conservative Party leadership, it has been revealed.

The Boris2020.org website warns the public that “Remain MPs are plotting to keep Boris off your ballot” and urges them to tell their MP that Tory members “must not be denied a real choice” using an email form.

The website’s privacy policy section reveals that the campaign pushing for “Boris on the ballot” for Tory members is run by CampaignAction Ltd.

The Boris2020.org website

Files held by the Information Commissioner’s Office show that Guido boss Paul Staines is the data protection officer for CampaignAction Ltd.

CampaignAction registered with the ICO on 22 May and has an Irish address. Staines himself lives in Ireland.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, which first reported the story, Staines said he was running the Boris Johnson campaign “off my own bat”, adding it was “no secret” that he backed the pro-Brexit MP and former Mayor of London.

He told Press Gazette: “I backed Boris in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2016 and no surprise, I am backing him again in 2019.”

Picture: Reuters/Simon Dawson

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Guido Fawkes founder behind campaign backing Boris Johnson's Tory leadership bid”

  1. Rather misleading title, infers they are behind the campaign as opposed to a campaign, only corrected in the body of the article. Click bait style has never appealed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Guido Fawkes founder behind campaign backing Boris Johnson's Tory leadership bid Guido Fawkes founder behind campaign backing Boris Johnson's Tory leadership bid
  2. Times titles halve digital subscriber churn with tailored emails from AI named 'James' Times titles halve digital subscriber churn with tailored emails from AI named 'James'
  3. News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries
  4. Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor
  5. ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby says insomnia was 'ten times more frightening' than being shot ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby says insomnia was 'ten times more frightening' than being shot

Latest Jobs

Women photojournalists call for action to tackle 'damaging' under-representation in news industry