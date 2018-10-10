Guardian's Pippa Crerar joining Daily Mirror as political editor replacing Andrew Gregory who moves to Sunday Times

Guardian deputy political editor Pippa Crerar is joining the Daily Mirror as political editor from December.

She replaces Andrew Gregory, who takes up the role of Sunday Times health editor in November. He joined the Mirror in 2009 as a trainee and was appointed political editor in 2017 after nearly three years as health editor.

Daily Mirror editor Alison Philips said: “We are absolutely delighted Pippa is joining our brilliant political team in such a key role. I know she will be a fantastic ambassador for the Mirror brand.”

Crerar tweeted about the move, saying: “It feels particularly special as my first ever Fleet Street job back in 2000 was at the Daily Mirror. Loved the paper then, love it now. Can’t wait to get started.”

Crerar (pictured) previously worked as City Hall editor at the London Evening Standard before joining the Guardian in February this year.

A Guardian spokesperson said: “We wish Pippa all the very best.”

Gregory said in a tweet that he was “thrilled” to be joining the Sunday Times, adding: “After an incredible 12 years at The Mirror, I’m indebted — in particular — to Lloyd, Alison, Tom and Jason, for every opportunity.”

No related posts.

Gregory has also worked as health correspondent at the Mirror. Over his five years covering health for the paper he was twice named Health Journalist of the Year at the Society of Editors’ Press Awards.

Picture: Guardian