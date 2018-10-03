Guardian Weekly relaunches as news magazine nearly 100 years after paper's first edition published

Guardian Media Group, publisher of the Guardian and Observer titles, is relaunching its international weekly newspaper, Guardian Weekly, as a news magazine almost 100 years after it was first published.

The change means the title will appear alongside the likes of the Economist and the New Statesman on the newsstand, rather than next to the newspapers. The first issue is on Friday 12 October.

There will be three editions of Guardian Weekly – a global edition, one aimed at Australia and one for the North American market. It will be available on more newsstands in the UK, including more than 120 WH Smith travel stores, and Australia.

The title currently has a circulation of about 42,000 across 170 countries. It was first published on 4 July 1919 to present “what is best and most interesting in the Guardian, what is most distinctive and independent of time, in a compact form”.

GMG chief executive David Pemsel said: “The Guardian’s international brand and business has gone from strength to strength over the last five years, and we now have successful news and commercial operations in both the US and Australia.

“Our move into the weekly news magazine market reflects the demand we see for Guardian journalism and will further diversify our international revenue”.

Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner added: “The new-look Guardian Weekly has been beautifully redesigned as a modern weekly news magazine to meet the growing demand for Guardian journalism across the world.

“It will continue to offer the best reporting, opinion and features from the Guardian, Observer, theguardian.com and our international editions in the US and Australia – giving our readers more ways to engage with and support Guardian journalism.”