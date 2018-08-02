All Sections

August 2, 2018

Guardian chief sports reporter Martha Kelner moves to Sky News

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Guardian’s chief sports reporter, Martha Kelner, is joining Sky News as sports correspondent.

Kelner was named Sports Journalist of the Year at this year’s Society of Editors Press Awards. She began her journalism career at the Daily Mail, where she worked as athletics correspondent.

Kelner said: “It’s a brilliant time to be reporting on sports news and I can’t wait to get started in a new role, with all the opportunities that presents.”

Sky’s director of newsgathering, Jonathan Levy, said: “Martha is a fantastic journalist whose exclusives have been recognised with a slew of top prizes. I am absolutely delighted that she’s joining Sky News where she’ll be a great addition to our brilliant team of specialist reporters.”

Sky News also announced this week that The Telegraph’s Kate McCann was joining it as political correspondent while Beth Rigby had been promoted to deputy political editor.

Picture: Sky News

