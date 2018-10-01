All Sections

October 1, 2018

Guardian assistant editor Merope Mills joins James Harding's Tortoise Media team with sense that 'news can be done differently'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Guardian assistant editor Merope Mills is joining Tortoise Media, the new journalism venture from former BBC News director James Harding – as an editor and partner.

Mills first joined the Guardian as a trainee journalist in 2000 and has since held several different roles at the newspaper, including Saturday editor and an award-winning run as Weekend magazine editor.

She also worked as West Coast editor of the Guardian’s America operation, launching an office based in San Francisco.

MIlls said she was “thrilled” to be joining the Tortoise Media team “as it embarks on this great adventure”.

“The world is crying out for a media organisation that embraces the lost virtues of slowness, story-telling and well-reasoned judgement,” she said.

“James Harding and the Tortoise team have boundless energy and a sense that news can be done differently in an age beset by knee-jerk reactions and controversialism. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Harding, co-founder and editor of Tortoise Media, said: “We’re over the moon that Merope Mills is joining Tortoise.

“She’s wise and warm, smart about what’s happening in the world, thoughtful about what’s changing in our lives.

“She’s got a handle on Artificial Intelligence and human nature. She has an exceptional eye for new ideas and a knack for spotting new voices. We can’t wait to start working with her.”

Former Times editor Harding has so far been guarded about his plans for Tortoise Media.

Picture: Reuters/Andrew Winning

1 thought on “Guardian assistant editor Merope Mills joins James Harding's Tortoise Media team with sense that 'news can be done differently'”

  1. All sounds eerily familiar from Mr Harding’s 2013 speech at the BBC. Given how that worked out shan’t hold my breath concerning Tortoise.

    Reply

