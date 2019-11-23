Greta Thunberg and Charles Moore among BBC Today's Christmas guest editors

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg is among those lined up to guest edit the Radio 4 Today programme over the festive period.

The 16-year-old Nobel Peace Prize nominee (pictured) will speak to leading climate change figures and frontline activists.

She has commissioned reports from the Antarctic and Zambia and an interview by Today presenter Mishal Husain with Bank of England governor Mark Carney for her programme.

The tradition of guest editors at the Today programme during the week between Christmas and New Year has lasted 16 years.

Former Daily Telegraph Charles Moore, a long-time vocal critic of the BBC, will take charge of a programme for a special edition on freedom of expression.

Rounding out the line-up for 26 to 31 December will be rapper George the Poet, artist Grayson Perry, and Supreme Court president Baroness Hale.

The guest editors will all be interviewed themselves during their programmes and they will have the support of Today’s usual producers, reporters and editors.

Last year’s festive guest editors included Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and David Attenborough, while Prince Harry, Professor Stephen Hawking and former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow have all previously taken the editorial reins.

Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire