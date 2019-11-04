All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
November 4, 2019

Government-backed £2m innovation fund for public interest news opens to bidders

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

A £2m pilot fund for innovations to support public interest news, set up following a recommendation by the Cairncross Review into the sustainability of news in the digital age, is now open to bids.

The Government-backed Future News Fund, managed by innovation charity Nesta, is divided into two tracks, with each offering grants of up to £100,000 for each project, depending on its scope.

This includes money for projects testing new ideas for sustainable public interest news as well as funding for start-up businesses using technology to support the public interest news “ecosystem”.

Applications for the fund close on 8 December 2019 and can be made online by “any organisation that has an idea to support sustainable public interest news”, according to the fund’s lead.

An innovation fund was one of nine recommendations made by Dame Frances Cairncross in February that she said “have the potential to improve the outlook for high-quality journalism”.

Dame Frances (pictured) suggested the fund be run independently by an Institute for Public Interest News, which she recommended creating, although one has yet to be established.

Minister for media and creative industries, Nigel Adams, said the fund had been established to “act as a catalyst for new ideas”.

He added: “It’s great that the scheme is opening for bids and I look forward to seeing a raft of new approaches to help create innovative ways to share public interest news.”

Alongside the opening of the fund, Nesta has shared its own analysis which has found that already disadvantaged areas are more likely to have lower levels of journalistic activity.

The firm also suggests that almost half of local authorities in the UK have fewer than ten people working in newspaper publishing.

The Cairncross Review found that print sales of local newspapers had more than halved in the decade to 2017.

Valerie Mocker, Future News Fund lead, said: “Public interest news is part of the immune system that keeps our democracy healthy.

“Everyone should be able to connect quickly to information as a way to hold public institutions such as politicians, councils, courts or school boards to account. Everyone should have access to a platform for the issues and campaigns that matter to you most locally.

“The Cairncross Review confirmed the already common understanding that public interest news, especially at local level, has collapsed. Ensuring everyone has access to reliable, accurate and high-quality public interest news is a key part of a functioning society.

“The solution is not to simply put more money into existing journalism, as high quality as much of it is, but to completely transform the way that public interest news is created, distributed and sustained for future generations.

“The best ideas to address this urgent challenge will not just come from inside the established industry and we want to support a wide variety of organisations to take part.”

The Future News Fund will close end in June 2020. Applications should be made to Nesta.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Government-backed £2m innovation fund for public interest news opens to bidders”

  1. Looking for some added source of income? This is how you can make a decent income every month! Try it for yourself!
    After being without work for 6 months, I started completing a simple online work over this website I found online,and I couldn’t be happier now.
    Results… After 3 months of doing this my monthly income increased by $8900 per month by working for just several hours per week…
    Start by following the instructions here>>>>>>>www.explorelifestyles.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC plans expansion of local democracy reporting service dependent on new external funding sources BBC plans expansion of local democracy reporting service dependent on new external funding sources
  2. Spectator's Isabel Hardman distances herself from latest Rod Liddle column amid backlash Spectator's Isabel Hardman distances herself from latest Rod Liddle column amid backlash
  3. BBC says 'sorry' to Harvey Proctor over error in Breakfast interview with Naga Munchetty BBC says 'sorry' to Harvey Proctor over error in Breakfast interview with Naga Munchetty
  4. BBC to use 'semi-automated journalism' for first time in covering 2019 general election BBC to use 'semi-automated journalism' for first time in covering 2019 general election
  5. Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show

Latest Jobs

Sophy Ridge to present Saturday and Sunday politics shows for Sky News during 'Brexit election'