All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
April 15, 2020

Google opens relief fund to local news publishers during coronavirus outbreak

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Google has launched a global emergency relief fund for local news publishers to help them during the coronavirus (Covid-19) downturn.

Local news organisations, including those in the UK, can apply for funding online from today.

The Journalism Emergency Relief Fund, part of the Google News Initiative, is open to small and medium-sized news publishers “producing original news for local communities during this time of crisis”. href="https://meed.com/

Do you think journalists have done a good job of holding the Government to account during the daily UK Covid-19 press briefings

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Local news publishers are among the hardest hit by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising revenue has collapsed as events are cancelled and advertisers face their own commercial concerns, while sales and free pick-ups of papers have fallen as people stay at home.

“Local news is a vital resource for keeping people and communities connected in the best of times,” said Google News vice president Richard Gingras.

“Today, it plays an even greater function in reporting on local lockdowns or shelter at home orders, school and park closures, and data about how Covid-19 is affecting daily life.”

Funding will be made in one instalment in either US dollars or Euros, ranging from a few thousand for small hyper-local newsrooms to tens of thousands for larger newsrooms.

Applications close at midnight on 29 April.

They will then be reviewed by teams of Google staff with “experience in digital publishing and journalism”. Publishers must also enrol as a Google partner in order to receive the funding.

Google said it will reveal successful applications at the end of the process.

The fund is targeted at newsrooms ranging from two full-time employees up to 100 full-time employees, although local publishers with larger staff numbers will be considered at Google’s discretion.

Multiple funding applications from different publications within the same publishing group are permitted, but each publication can only submit one application.

Google said it may cap funding at the publisher level in the interest of sharing the relief money as widely as possible.

The funds must be spent on the provision of original journalism.

Apply here.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Google opens relief fund to local news publishers during coronavirus outbreak”

  1. S­t­a­y. a­t h­o­m­e s­a­f­e a­v­o­i­d. suffering from corona virus but not sit idol. Work online and make full use of this hostage period and get weekly from.>>>>www.mywork5.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eight − 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Woman 'in relationship with chandelier' loses complaint against 'discriminatory' Sun column
  2. Charted: How Covid-19 has wiped £15bn off the value of leading news businesses
  3. Press Gazette poll shows half believe trust in journalism has fallen since Covid-19 outbreak
  4. Journalism Matters: Help Press Gazette highlight the best journalism of the coronavirus crisis
  5. Ofcom launches investigation into London Live's TV interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke

Latest Jobs

Guardian group takes action to protect business in face of £20m half-year revenue shortfall