June 14, 2019

Global union IFJ appoints journalist at Moroccan socialist newspaper as president

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

A journalist at a socialist newspaper in Morocco has been named the new president of global union the International Federation of Journalists.

Younes M’Jahed works for Al Ittihad Al Ichtirak, which is the official newspaper of political party the Socialist Union of Popular Forces in Morocco, according to Reporters Without Borders.

M’Jahed replaces Belgian Phillipe Leruth who has headed up the IFJ since 2016. His appointment was announced at the IFJ’s world congress in Tunisian capital Tunis yesterday, where 254 delegates gathered.

He has previously served as IFJ’s vice president and first joined the organisation in 1998. He is also general secretary of the Moroccan National Press Union and president of the National Press Council in Morocco

M’Jahed said: “I will work on consolidating trade unionism and trade unions’ action, diversify our cooperation and continue what we initiated six years ago: encourage our own bodies as well as regional groups to be more active to enhance democracy in our own bodies.”

Picture: IFJ

