Global editor-in-chief of UK style magazine i-D moves to Vogue International

The global editor-in-chief of UK magazine i-D Holly Shackleton is leaving the style brand after 14 years to join Vogue International.

Shackleton (pictured) will join the fashion magazine’s London editorial hub as editor-in-chief in April, replacing launch editor Justine Bellavita who stepped down last year.

Bellavita returned to her home country of Italy to oversee the digital operations of Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italia, Glamour Italia and Lisa.

Vogue International launched in 2017 and is the “heart of Vogue’s collective digital voice”, a spokesperson for owner Conde Nast International said.

The team takes the lead on Vogue global digital stories across nine languages and 16 markets, creating and commissioning features, photography, video and social content.

Shackleton said: “It is an honour to be joining the Vogue International team at such a pivotal moment in fashion publishing.

“I very much look forward to working with Vogue’s award-winning editors to create content that celebrates Vogue’s truly global reach and unrivalled reputation.”

Shackleton became editor-in-chief of bi-monthly i-D magazine in 2014, helping to roll it out to 11 markets internationally, including Europe, the US, Asia and Latin America.

Conde Nast International president Wolfgang Blau said: “Holly has a deep understanding of the global publishing, fashion and luxury industries.

“She has shown, if not created, the model for how to collaborate with journalists and creative talent across so many different cultures, languages and markets, while making i-D the distinctive ‘voice of a generation’.

“It is this rare combination of her strong editorial instincts, her intercultural awareness and experience as well her inspiring style of leadership that makes us all so excited to welcome Holly to Vogue, the world’s largest and most influential network of fashion journalists.”

Picture: Conde Nast International