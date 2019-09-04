Global appoints ex-LBC managing editor James Rea as director of broadcasting

Radio group Global has appointed former LBC and Heart managing editor James Rea as its director of broadcasting.

Rea will oversee all programming and brand output for the company’s eight radio stations, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM and Radio X, as well as its newsroom.

The 39-year-old, who joined Global in 2011, has more than 20 years’ experience in the radio industry and will also sit on the company’s board.

He succeeds Richard Park who has been made senior programming advisor after nearly 30 years with Capital and Global.

Rea said: “It is a huge honour and enormous responsibility to be asked to lead a new chapter for our formidable programming team.

“I’ve been fortunate to work hand in glove with Richard Park for a number of years and I want to thank him for the incredible contribution he has made to me, the industry and to so many of us here at Global.

“We have some of the greatest and most inspirational radio brands in the world and I’m looking forward to working with our brilliant teams to grow them and continue to be best in class in a new era for radio, audio and video.”

Ashley Tabor-King, Global’s founder and executive president, said: “James has done an excellent job running LBC and Global’s newsroom, as well as Heart, our biggest brand.

“The growth and development of these brands has been superb under his leadership and James steps into his new role with all the credentials, gravitas and experience needed.”

Earlier this year Global enlarged its news teams across the UK but cut the number of hours of locally-made programming at its regional stations as part of a restructure designed to help it compete with BBC radio.

Picture: Global