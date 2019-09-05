Giles Coren promises 'no Brexit' and 'no Trump' with new Sunday night Talkradio show

Talkradio has revealed plans for a Sunday night show hosted by The Times restaurant critic Giles Coren.

Coren, who stepped down from BBC Two arts show Front Row last year owing to a “busting diary”, will be on the airwaves from 7pm to 10pm.

He currently hosts a weekly podcast for The Times titled Giles Coren Has No Idea along with his wife Esther Walker.

Talkradio, which is owned by Wireless Group, part of Times owner News UK, has described Coren as a “self confessed social media catastrophe”.

Speaking about his new show, Coren said: “There will be no Brexit, no Trump, no boring millennials whanging on about their safe space.

“Just me and a few friends, and the odd special guest, making Sunday nights more bearable by talking about the things that really matter.”

Talkradio programme director Dennie Morris said Coren, who also presents TV shows for the BBC, was a “natural broadcaster”.

“The success of his number one podcast meant it was only a matter of time before we snapped him up for his own radio show”.

Morris added: “Every Sunday he will be bringing the wit of his Times column live to our listeners.”

Talkradio had an audience of 339,000 listeners for the first quarter of 2019, growing by 23 per cent in the last 12 months, according to RAJAR figures released in February.

Picture: Wireless Group