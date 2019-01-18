Ghanaian reporter is second journalist killed in 2019 after MP appears to call for people to ‘beat him’ on TV

A Ghanaian investigative reporter has become the second journalist to be killed this year after a parliamentarian appeared to call for people to “beat him” during a television appearance.

Tiger Eye Private Investigations reporter Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot dead on Wednesday night by men on a motorcycle while he drove his car in the Ghanaian capital Accra, according to a local media report.

He is said to have suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one in the neck. His murder has been condemned by Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo who called on police to bring his killers to book “as soon as possible”.

Hussein-Suale (pictured) worked on a documentary about football corruption in Ghana produced by BBC Africa Eye and broadcast last summer.

After the documentary was broadcast, the Committee to Protect Journalists noted that the investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who had also worked on the programme, had faced death threats – including ruling New Patriotic Party member Kennedy Agyapong calling for him to be hanged.

Speaking about Hussein-Suale on a Net 2 TV broadcast that pictured the reporter and has been shared on social media, Agyapong appears to call for people to attack the journalist.

He is subtitled as saying: “The boy that’s very dangerous, he lives here in Medina. If you meet him somewhere, break his ears.

“If he ever comes to this premises, I’m telling you, beat him. Whatever happens, I’ll pay. Because he’s bad.”

Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed. #JournalismIsNotACrime #SayNoToCorruption pic.twitter.com/Gk2Jdgo6Sn — Anas Aremeyaw Anas (@anasglobal) January 17, 2019

In a statement about the killing, Tiger Eye said: “We at Tiger Eye PI are terribly devastated by the dastardly act but remain unshaken in our resolve to pursue nation-wreckers and make corruption a high-risk activity in the country.

“We call on the security agencies to unmask the elements behind this assassination and bring them to book.”

Reporters without Borders (Reporters Sans Frontieres) was also dismayed by the shooting. RSF’s Africa Desk head Arnaud Froger said: “The Ghanaian authorities have no choice but to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into this journalist’s murder.

“A ruling party parliamentarian’s hate speech and death threats against this journalist and some of his colleagues did not lead to any sanctions.

“This is unworthy of a country that leads sub-Saharan Africa in terms of press freedom.”

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, said: “I’ve learnt with sadness of the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an associate of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas,

“I condemn the act unreservedly, and extend my condolences to his family.

“I expect the police to bring to book, as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”