Gender pay gap figures 2018: Guardian, BBC and FT first media organisations to publish reduced wage gaps + full list so far

UK media organisations have begun to reveal their gender pay gaps for 2018, one year on since the first legal requirement to publish the statistics.

Guardian and Observer publisher Guardian News and Media has seen its median gender pay gap – the difference between the middle salaries when put in order for men and women – fall by a third in the past year.

It has dropped from 12.1 per cent to 8.4 per cent, but still favours men.

When focusing only on the group’s editorial staff, the median pay gap falls to 6.4 per cent, down from 8.8 per cent last year.

Scroll down for full median and mean gender pay gap figures for 2018, which will be updated as and when the information becomes available

GNM’s figures were disclosed this week as part of a Government imperative for companies with 250 or more employees to publish annual figures comparing men and women’s average pay, starting with data for 2017.

Companies, many of whom began taking action in the past year to improve their gender pay gaps, are now beginning to reveal their second round of figures as of the snapshot date of 5 April 2018.

The BBC revealed earlier this month it had cut its median gender pay gap by almost a fifth in the past year, from 9.3 per cent to 7.6 per cent, following “concerted action” to close the gap fully by 2020.

The Financial Times has also reduced its pay gap, with the median falling slightly from 19.4 per cent last year to 18.4 per cent.

Magazine publisher DC Thomson’s median pay gap has stayed much the same year-on-year, going from 15.7 per cent in 2017 to 15.4 per cent in 2018.

Its mean gap, calculated by adding all salaries together then dividing by the number of salaried staff, remains at 22.9 per cent.

The UK national average hourly median gender pay gap is 18.4 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics. The national average mean gap is 17.4 per cent.

Last year Press Gazette reported the mean as the main pay gap measure, but included the median figures as well. This year we are using the median as the main measure, but will look to include the mean gap where reported.

See below for the full media gender pay and bonus pay gap figures ranked from highest to lowest by the 2018 median figure, collated using data submitted on the Government portal and other available gender pay reports.

Positive figures favour men while negative figures favour women.

The median and mean gender pay gap breakdown among news publishers, broadcasters and magazines from 2017 to 2018 (reported so far):

Company Median hourly gender pay gap (%) Mean hourly gender pay gap (%) 2017 2018 2017 2018 Financial Times 19.4 18.4 24.4 22 DC Thomson 15.7 15.4 22.9 22.9 Guardian News and Media 12.1 8.4 11.3 11.7 BBC 9.3 7.6 10.7 8.4

The bonus pay gap breakdown among news publishers, broadcasters and magazines from 2017 to 2018 (reported so far):

Median bonus pay gap (%) Mean bonus pay gap (%) 2017 2018 2017 2018 DC Thomson 43.5 27.1 65.7 61.3 Financial Times 28.3 26.1 37.9 37.4 Guardian News and Media -74.8 0 -1.1 34.2 BBC 0 0 20.3 2.5



Picture: Pixabay