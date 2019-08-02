All Sections

August 2, 2019

GALLERY: Empire marks 30 years in print with 30 iconic film covers

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Film magazine Empire will publish 30 separate covers for its September issue next week to celebrate its 30th anniversary in print.

Each of the covers showcase one iconic film from each year since Empire began, starting with Batman in 1989 and ending with 2018’s Black Panther.

The films were chosen by Empire staff who each nominated one per year before the list was whittled down over the course of two weeks.

Previously the most split covers produced by Empire for one issue was in 2008 when it ranked its 500 greatest movies of all time over 100 separate covers. In 2014 a set of 25 covers ran for X-Men film Days Of Future Past.

Empire editor Terri White told Press Gazette: “Print innovation is really key to us and it just seemed like such a simple but effective idea for 30 to produce 30 covers, one for each year of Empire’s lifetime.”

Speaking to Press Gazette to mark the major milestone, White said she believes the magazine will “always” be in print as it “clearly still has a purpose in the media landscape”.

Empire, owned by Bauer Media, is hoping readers will want to collect a few covers each, choosing the films that are most meaningful to them.

See below for all 30 covers:

1 thought on "GALLERY: Empire marks 30 years in print with 30 iconic film covers"

