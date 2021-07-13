 Future of Media Technology event series: 9 to 30 September 2021 - Press Gazette

July 13, 2021

Future of Media Technology event series: 9 to 30 September 2021

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Press Gazette is hosting a month-long virtual conference in September which aims to provide media leaders with all they need to know about the future of media technology.

Each hour-long session will include:

  • Insight from industry leaders
  • Exclusive data and research
  • Ideas for best practice from publishers and commercial partners
  • Guaranteed actionable insight to help grow your business and create a more effective content strategy.

The digital news industry has largely had a successful pandemic as readers have seen the value of high-quality news and information.

This has been underlined by Press Gazette research which shows:

This series of events will provide industry leaders with the information they need to take their business into the next phase of growth.

To secure your ticket to attend all four sessions, book your place now (price £99) .

The Future of Media Technology sessions are as follows:

  • 9 September 2021: Future of Content Syndication and Audience Growth
    3-4pm (GMT)
  • 16 September 2021: Adtech and Marketing Strategies for News
    3-4pm (GMT)
  • 23 September 2021: Content Management in the Age of Digital Disruption
    3-4pm (GMT)
  • 30 September 2021: Online Subscription Strategies
    3-4pm (GMT)

Speakers include:

 

  • Tara Lajumoke – MD FT Strategies
  • Alan Hunter – former Times newspapers head of digital
  • Laura Jenner – product director GlobalData (formerly Immediate Media)
  • Paul Wilson – head of technology plarforms News UK
  • Pranay Prabhat – senior director of engineering, New York Times company
  • Terry Hornsby – group digital director of Reach Plc
  • Polly Curtis – MD of PA Media Group
  • Robert Hahn – director of business affairs and platform partnerships, Guardian News & Media
Commercial supporters of the event include:
  • 10up
  • Affino
  • Glide
  • Lineup
  • Newsflare
  • Pian
  • Zephr.

