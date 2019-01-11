Facebook has launched a UK arm to its international fact-checking initiative following more than two years of criticism about how the social network has handled the spread of misinformation on its platform.
Full Fact, a fact-checking charity founded in 2010, will review stories, images and videos which have been flagged by users and rate them based on their accuracy.
The charity’s efforts will focus on misinformation it perceives to be the most damaging, such as fake medical information, false stories around terror attacks and hoaxes around elections.
Facebook’s leadership has been repeatedly criticised by politicians in recent years as problems of misinformation and foreign interference have plagued elections around the world.
The Brexit referendum and 2017 general election were both found to have been tarnished by so-called fake news, while online mistruths have been blamed for stoking division in nations around the world.
Social media companies have faced the threat of regulation if they fail to act on false information on their platforms, and Facebook has been called to answer questions from lawmakers in numerous countries on the subject.
In a highly publicised evidence session before the US Congress in April, founder Mark Zuckerberg addressed the company’s failings on false information and the data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.
However, he failed to appear when called to the UK Parliament’s inquiry into fake news, prompting MPs to leave an empty chair for him during a session with vice-president Richard Allan in November.
Under the new measures, Facebook users will be able to report posts they fear may be inaccurate for Full Fact to review, while other suspicious posts will be identified byFacebook technology.
Posts will then be labelled as true, not true or a mixture when users share them.
If a piece of content is proven to be false, it will appear lower in Facebook‘s News Feed but will not be deleted.
Claire Wardle, executive director of First Draft, which worked with Full Fact on the 2017 general election, said the biggest problem is that Facebook holds all the information about the project, making it almost impossible for independent auditors to see whether it is working.
“Facebook has this global database of online misinformation and that is something that should be available to researchers and the public,” said Wardle.
“The first concern is to protect free speech and people’s ability to say what they want,” said Will Moy, director of Full Fact, adding that the main problem on social media is often that “it is harder and harder to know what to trust”.
Rather than the “nuanced political fact-checking” on topics such as Brexit and immigration often found on Full Fact’s website, Moy predicted misinformation around health will be one of the biggest issues his team will be tackling.
Facebook first launched its fact-checking initiative in December 2016, after concerns were raised about hoaxes and propaganda spread around the election of Donald Trump.
The social network now works with fact-checkers in more than 20 countries to review content on its platform but studies disagree as to whether their efforts have been effective.
Full Fact will publish all its fact-checks on its website, Moy said, as well as quarterly reports reviewing the relationship with Facebook.
Sarah Brown, training and news literacy manager, EMEA at Facebook, said in a statement: “People don’t want to see false news on Facebook, and nor do we.
“We’re delighted to be working with an organisation as reputable and respected as Full Fact to tackle this issue.
“By combining technology with the expertise of our fact-checking partners, we’re working continuously to reduce the spread of misinformation on our platform.”
2 thoughts on “Full Fact to review news content on Facebook as social network launches UK fact-checking service”
“The first concern is to protect free speech and people’s ability to say what they want,”
Allow me to translate “Free speech and people’s ability to say what they want is our last concern, Our first concern is money, Don’t ask us where we get ours from, Don’t ask us if he’s Hungarian, Don’t ask us if his University has been kicked out of a country for being subversive”
Here’s what’s going on here.
Facebook are outsourcing their politically far left bias to another company so they can try to avoid justified criticism of this blatant bias against right wing thoughts and ideas. So they can claim to be impartial while being anything but. Mark Zuckerberg is an open borders zealot. Why would he employ a “fact checking” organisation who didn’t lean his way? He wouldn’t. That’s preposterous.
So who are Full Fact and more importantly who are they funded by?
Well, Google and George Soros’s Open Society are their two biggest funders by far. You can see for yourself. It’s listed right on their own website.
What a shocker. I mean, I’m just flabbergasted. My right wing conspiracy theorist brain immediately guessed that someone like George Soros was behind them, but them I scolded myself for being an anti-semitic bigot and went to Full Fact’s website to see for myself that there was just no chance in hell they would be funded by someone like that.
Aaaaand…. they are.
Every. Single. Time.
It’s all just so tiresome and predictable.
This “Full Fact” organisation will be anything but impartial, fair or objective. They have biases. Just like every so-called “fact checking” organisation. They’ll give some token nods of approval to a few edgy right wing posts on Facebook, but you can be guaranteed that the end result of their “authoritative” judgement skills will be to silence conservative voices while protecting and promoting far left propaganda.
In short, refugees welcome and diversity is our strength. Don’t ask questions. Mark Zuckerberg loves you. Go back to sleep.