FT promotes fashion editor to helm luxury mag How To Spend It

The Financial Times has promoted fashion editor Jo Ellison to be the new editor of luxury magazine How To Spend It.

Ellison (pictured), also an FT associate editor and coordinator of its annual Business of Luxury conference, will replace Gillian de Bono who is stepping down this summer after 25 years to pursue “new challenges”.

De Bono is leaving one year after an internal investigation cleared her of bullying allegations following anonymous complaints from current and former How To Spend It staff made through the FT’s whistleblowing policy.

Ellison, who will take over the editorship in September, said: “Becoming editor of How To Spend It is a tremendous honour and a terrific opportunity.

“I am delighted to be taking the reins at one of the most esteemed and influential publications in the industry, and one of the few magazines with a truly global reach.

“I hope to draw on its incredible legacy and authority, and look forward to steering it into an exciting future.”

Ellison joined the FT in 2014 after seven years at British Vogue, where she was features director. She started her career at the Irish Examiner and has also spent time as a features editor at the Independent.

FT editor Lionel Barber said: “Jo Ellison is an outstanding writer and editor who has quickly made her mark at the FT.

“I am confident she will take How To Spend It to the next level, as a magazine, digital property and a world class luxury brand.”

How To Spend It is published as a glossy supplement globally 34 times a year, with the core Saturday title joined by the odd Friday and themed editions. It also has its own standalone website and an app.

The brand began as a single page in the FT in the Saturday edition of the newspaper more than 50 years ago before becoming an expanded section and then the large-format glossy magazine it is today from 1994.

Picture: Financial Times