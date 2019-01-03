FT news editor Peter Spiegel appointed US managing editor as paper says America is its 'land of opportunity'

Financial Times news editor Peter Spiegel has been appointed the newspaper’s next US managing editor as it targets the region for “further investment and audience expansion” in 2019.

Spiegel (pictured) will take over from Gillian Tett, who will become chairman of the US editorial board and America editor-at-large. Both will be based in New York.

FT editor Lionel Barber said: “America is the land of opportunity for the FT.

“Gillian Tett is a world-class journalist and intellect who has served with distinction as US managing editor. She has helped shape a US editorial team that is second to none.

“Peter Spiegel is an outstanding news editor whose dynamism and ability to innovate will ensure our quality journalism reaches its full potential readership in the US.”

Spiegel has been the FT’s news editor based in London for three years, with the title describing him in a statement as “key” to its News Provider of the Year win at the British Journalism Awards last month.

He has “successfully transformed the FT’s publishing schedule and helped embed a culture of innovation across the newsroom”, the FT said.

Spiegel was previously the title’s bureau chief in Brussels for six years, leading its coverage of the European economic crisis, and has also worked at the Wall Street Journal, LA Times and Forbes magazine.

He begins in his new role on15 April, taking responsibility for the US bureau network, leading on stories and deploying newsroom resources “to help drive further expansion of the FT’s American subscriber base”, the FT said.

In her new role of editor-at-large, Tett will continue to write two weekly columns for the FT while helping to shape global editorial strategy.

She will also chair a newly created US editorial board, develop global growth projects, and represent the FT at events around the world.

Tett was the FT’s US managing editor from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2014. She has also worked as capital markets editor, deputy editor of the Lex column, and Tokyo bureau chief at the FT.

She was named Columnist of the Year at Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards in 2014.

The FT said it had “earmarked the US for further investment and audience expansion this year” as it aims to reach a goal of 1m subscribers globally.