FT global media editor Matthew Garrahan announced as title's next news editor

Financial Times global media editor Matthew Garrahan has been named as the newspaper’s next news editor, replacing Peter Spiegel.

Garrahan has worked at the FT for 20 years in various roles. He takes over from Spiegel, who has been appointed US managing editor, in April.

FT editor Lionel Barber said: “Matt is a hugely talented, award-winning journalist, with a world-class Rolodex.

“He will approach his new role with the same fearlessness and rigour he has shown throughout his two decades reporting for the FT.”

Garrahan won the Arts and Entertainment prize at Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards in December for his work revealing how leading legal firms were complicit in the cover-up of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Garrahan joined the FT as companies reporter in 1998 and went on to cover the sports, business and leisure industries.

In 2006 he moved to Los Angeles to report on the California economy, Hollywood and digital media, including the emergence of social media giants like Facebook and Twitter.

He became global media editor based in New York in 2014 and returned to London in 2017.

Spiegel has been the FT’s news editor based in London for three years and has “successfully transformed the FT’s publishing schedule and helped embed a culture of innovation across the newsroom”, the title said.

The FT also said last month that Spiegel was “key” to its News Provider of the Year win at the British Journalism Awards 2018.

Both Garrahan and Spiegel will begin in their new roles on 15 April.

Picture: Financial Times