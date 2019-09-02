FT group's Money Management magazine folds

Money Management magazine, part of the Financial Times group, has folded.

The monthly title has been described as the “bible” of financial services. It first published in 1962 as the Unitholder before changing its name in 1970.

It was known for in-depth coverage of investment, pensions and taxation issues and compiling and analysing its own data on industry trends.

Three journalists who worked on the title have been offered other roles, an FT spokesperson told Press Gazette.

They added: “This is the last issue of Money Management magazine as we increase our focus on content in formats and frequencies that align with the changing needs of our readers.”

They said the FT would continue to serve Money Management’s audience through weekly newspaper Financial Adviser, website ftadviser.com and newsletter Asset Allocator.

Money Management had already been publishing online under the FT Adviser website, where its existing content will remain searchable. The September issue is its last in print.

The magazine had an average monthly circulation of 8,000, of which more than 70 per cent was distributed for free, according to ABC figures to June 2018 (the latest available).

It ran the Money Management Financial Planner of the Year Awards, which have also been scrapped.

