All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 2, 2019

FT group's Money Management magazine folds

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Money Management magazine, part of the Financial Times group, has folded.

The monthly title has been described as the “bible” of financial services. It first published in 1962 as the Unitholder before changing its name in 1970.

It was known for in-depth coverage of investment, pensions and taxation issues and compiling and analysing its own data on industry trends.

Three journalists who worked on the title have been offered other roles, an FT spokesperson told Press Gazette.

They added: “This is the last issue of Money Management magazine as we increase our focus on content in formats and frequencies that align with the changing needs of our readers.”

They said the FT would continue to serve Money Management’s audience through weekly newspaper Financial Adviser, website ftadviser.com and newsletter Asset Allocator.

Money Management had already been publishing online under the FT Adviser website, where its existing content will remain searchable. The September issue is its last in print.

No related posts.

The magazine had an average monthly circulation of 8,000, of which more than 70 per cent was distributed for free, according to ABC figures to June 2018 (the latest available).

It ran the Money Management Financial Planner of the Year Awards, which have also been scrapped.

Pre-tax profits at the Financial Times grew by three-quarters in 2018 as digital subscription revenues continued to rise, new full-year figures show.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “FT group's Money Management magazine folds”

  1. My Boy pal makes $seventy five/hour on net. he has been job less for six months. However he earns$16453 genuinely working at the internet for some hours. Immediately join from the source……www.prizebest.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Telegraph reporters got 'no special treatment' over Boris columns, says lobby chief Telegraph reporters got 'no special treatment' over Boris columns, says lobby chief
  2. Daily Record pulls Rangers FC story within hours of publication over error Daily Record pulls Rangers FC story within hours of publication over error
  3. Channel 4 to host snap Brexit debate over suspension of Parliament Channel 4 to host snap Brexit debate over suspension of Parliament
  4. Sky's Lewis Goodall to join BBC Newsnight as policy editor Sky's Lewis Goodall to join BBC Newsnight as policy editor
  5. FT puts massive profit growth down to digital subscription success FT puts massive profit growth down to digital subscription success

Latest Jobs

Daily Record poaches Herald on Sunday's Paul Hutcheon for political editor role