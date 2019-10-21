All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 21, 2019

Businessman among four charged with killing of journalist and fiancee in Slovakia

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Prosecutors in Slovakia have indicted four suspects for the killing of an investigative reporter and his fiancee in a case that brought down the country’s government.

The four include the alleged mastermind, a businessman who was long suspected of involvement in the crime.

The prosecutors previously identified him as Marian K, omitting his full surname as is standard in Slovakia.

Reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova (both pictured) were shot to death in their home on 12 February last year.

Slovak authorities believe it was a contract killing linked to Kuciak’s work investigating possible government corruption.

The killings triggered major street protests and a political crisis that led to the dismissal of the national police chief and the government’s collapse.

The prosecutors previously said €70,000 (£60,000) was paid for the alleged contract killings.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. ITV News anchor Tom Bradby says he felt like a 'zombie' in newsroom during insomnia battle ITV News anchor Tom Bradby says he felt like a 'zombie' in newsroom during insomnia battle
  2. ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby says insomnia was 'ten times more frightening' than being shot ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby says insomnia was 'ten times more frightening' than being shot
  3. Tributes paid to 'warrior queen of journalism' Deborah Orr who has died aged 57 Tributes paid to 'warrior queen of journalism' Deborah Orr who has died aged 57
  4. LBC to launch new 'pure news' radio station with no opinion LBC to launch new 'pure news' radio station with no opinion
  5. Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show

Latest Jobs

BBC continues diversity drive with new head of workforce inclusion