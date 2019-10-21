Businessman among four charged with killing of journalist and fiancee in Slovakia

Prosecutors in Slovakia have indicted four suspects for the killing of an investigative reporter and his fiancee in a case that brought down the country’s government.

The four include the alleged mastermind, a businessman who was long suspected of involvement in the crime.

The prosecutors previously identified him as Marian K, omitting his full surname as is standard in Slovakia.

Reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova (both pictured) were shot to death in their home on 12 February last year.

Slovak authorities believe it was a contract killing linked to Kuciak’s work investigating possible government corruption.

The killings triggered major street protests and a political crisis that led to the dismissal of the national police chief and the government’s collapse.

The prosecutors previously said €70,000 (£60,000) was paid for the alleged contract killings.