Former Sunday Express magazine editor takes top job at Saga Magazine ahead of relaunch

Former Sunday Express magazine boss Louise Robinson has been appointed editor of over 50s magazine Saga ahead of a relaunch of the title, which is planned for within the next three months.

Robinson edited the Sunday Express supplement S Magazine for more than 13 years, leaving in 2015 for a brief 18-month stint as a consultant editor on Saga before going on to helm World of Cruising magazine.

ABC figures for January to June 2018 show Saga had a circulation of more than 255,000.

Insurance and holiday firm Saga, the owner of its namesake magazine, told Press Gazette its plans to relaunch the title were “absolutely not about job cuts”, but rather “reinvigorating the magazine to meet the changing needs of our members”.

In a statement, Robinson said: “I am thrilled to be Saga Magazine’s new editor, though I can’t quite believe I’ve reached an age where I am eligible.

“It is such an exciting time to be joining the company, especially with the arrival of a brand-new cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery, in the summer.

“I can’t wait to work with the amazing team to breathe new life into the magazine and enhance its appeal to our growing army of ‘possibilities members’ for whom, just like me, age is nothing more than a number.”

Saga membership director Jeff Baker said: “Having Louise in post as editor of the Saga Magazine and our wider online content offering will really help us develop exciting and innovative content and will help us become the voice of our members.

“Louise brings a wealth of experience and is joining at a time of huge exciting change for the brand as we reach our millionth member.”

At the end of 2017, it was revealed that Saga had made mass pre-Christmas redundancies that affected some editorial staff on its magazine, including its then-editor Katy Bravery.

Picture: Saga Magazine